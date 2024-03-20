Marcum Wealth LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $2,159,000. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 69,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Corning by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

GLW stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

