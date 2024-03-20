Marcum Wealth LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 495,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $145.79 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

