Marcum Wealth LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 408.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 286,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after buying an additional 229,992 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 254,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.99.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

