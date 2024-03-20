Marcum Wealth LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 16,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $190.54 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.35 and a 200 day moving average of $183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

