Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

POCT opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $476.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

