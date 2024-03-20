Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 90.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

