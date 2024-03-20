Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.92. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.