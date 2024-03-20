Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $351,525,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $154.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $154.52. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,721 shares of company stock worth $28,778,157 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

