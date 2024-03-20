Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 855 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,410,000 after purchasing an additional 304,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $280.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

