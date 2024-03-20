Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,113 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

