Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE FDX opened at $256.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.01 and its 200 day moving average is $251.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

