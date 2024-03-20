Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WM opened at $212.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.93.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

