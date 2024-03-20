Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 43,436 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 25,727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $124.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.56 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.63.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

