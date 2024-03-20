Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

