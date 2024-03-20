Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 115 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $173.47 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $175.81. The company has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average is $126.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.