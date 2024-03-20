Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,259,000 after purchasing an additional 430,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 162,821 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after purchasing an additional 66,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,017.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $235.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $177.01 and a twelve month high of $235.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.43.

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.