Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 3,243 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

