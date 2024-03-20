Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 68 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

