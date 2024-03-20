Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.