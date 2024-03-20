Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.