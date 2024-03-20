Marion Wealth Management Sells 105 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marion Wealth Management cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $282,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $856.27.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $721.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.