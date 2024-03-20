Mark Disanto Buys 146,250 Shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Stock

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Disanto bought 146,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of XELB opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

