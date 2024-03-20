Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Argus

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.07.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $249.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.52. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $253.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Marriott International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Marriott International by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

