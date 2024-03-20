Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells $67,790.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of -60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

