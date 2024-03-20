Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,769 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,708 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.62% of Matador Resources worth $43,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.