Matthew Cohn Acquires 2,485 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,485 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $85,011.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,419.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 30.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBK. Raymond James upped their price target on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,355,000 after acquiring an additional 157,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,577,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.