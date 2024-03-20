Matthew Ohayer Sells 100,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITLGet Free Report) Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $2,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,582,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,119,772.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $172,320.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $174,240.00.

Vital Farms Stock Up 3.6 %

VITL stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.34 million, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Read Our Latest Report on VITL

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vital Farms by 2,798.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Vital Farms by 582.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.