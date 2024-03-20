Matthew Ohayer Sells 100,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $2,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,582,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,119,772.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $172,320.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $174,240.00.

Vital Farms Stock Up 3.6 %

VITL stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.34 million, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Read Our Latest Report on VITL

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vital Farms by 2,798.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Vital Farms by 582.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.