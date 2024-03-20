Matthew Stumpf Sells 2,775 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

