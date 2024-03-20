Mattias Stetz Sells 13,657 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 13,657 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $79,620.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 692,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE RSI opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,395,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after buying an additional 195,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,000,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

