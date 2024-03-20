McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

