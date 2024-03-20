Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 215 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 783,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.69.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

