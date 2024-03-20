Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 2,538 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

