Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 137 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $212.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $213.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

