Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $5,879,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $196.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

