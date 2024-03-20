Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PM opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

