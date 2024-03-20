Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,474 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

