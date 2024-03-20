Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

