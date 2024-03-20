Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.21 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $484.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $346.31 and a 1-year high of $484.61.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

