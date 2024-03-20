Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.04 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

