Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.24 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

BLK opened at $802.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $801.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $737.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

