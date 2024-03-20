Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,625 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.