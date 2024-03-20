Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.73. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Southern

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.