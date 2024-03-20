Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

ZTS opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

