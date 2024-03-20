Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $356.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.43 and a 200-day moving average of $302.96.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

