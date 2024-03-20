Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 270 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Republic Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,297,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.54.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $188.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

