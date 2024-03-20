Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.27.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $721.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.