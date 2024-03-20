Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $112.40. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

