Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,154 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.45% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after buying an additional 652,640 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,813,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $10,414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3,657.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 128,807 shares during the period.

FDLO stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $605.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

