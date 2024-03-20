Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 15,960 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

