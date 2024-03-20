Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,649 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $248.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.88. The company has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $248.55.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

