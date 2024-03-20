Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 4,800 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE YUM opened at $137.32 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

